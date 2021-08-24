BOONE COUNTY - Community members and friends are mourning the deaths of a 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her daughter, 11-year-old Jozee Abitz.
They are believed to be victims of homicide, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. The two were found deceased Sunday night after a concerned family member reported they were unable to contact the two.
"Jozee and Allison were free-spirited and fun loving," Katie Guinn said.
Guinn shared many memories with Allison. Their daughters did acrobatics together at Columbia Acro and Tumbling. The team posted a collection of photos of Jozee on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.
"We always had this ease of conversation and this connection of having certain struggles in our adult lives," Guinn said.
Guinn says Allison was a dedicated mother and a devoted teacher. According to Allison's father Martin Abitz, Allison was a teacher at Bush Elementary in Fulton.
"[Jozee] was just so ready for anything. Just wide eyed and excited all the time. I've never seen a wider, happier smile on a child. That girl was always grinning from ear to ear and happy," Guinn said.
Guinn said Allison was always so proud of her daughter during acrobatics.
"Just getting up on the platform when she'd win awards, she'd just be beaming. Her mother, Allison, was beaming as well. She was so impressed with her daughter and took every opportunity to brag about her," Guinn said.
Guinn says she felt a rush of emotions when she heard the news about the deaths of Allison and Jozee.
"I felt numb and hot and terrified at the same time because it didn't seem possible. The questions were really hard, there's so many as to what happened and how and what could have been done to prevent it," Guinn said.
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is still ongoing. The department confirmed they were looking for developments in Callaway County, but could not confirm any more details as of Tuesday afternoon.
"Everyone just wants justice,: Guinn said. "It's too early to know what's going to happen."
The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested or charged in relation to the deaths.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).