Friends of man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night speak out in his memory

COLUMBIA - Friends are remembering a Columbia man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night.
Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, was attempting to cross the road when he entered the path of an incoming vehicle, according to police. He died at the scene.
On Friday, friends of Estrada spoke to KOMU 8 about his story of recently becoming homeless and how this incident was such a tragic situation.
Estrada's social worker, Trish Gonzales-Stagg, said she had been working to find Estrada a place to stay for the past couple months.
"He was living in his car until his car broke down, and he was living among the tent community," Gonzalez-Stagg said.
She said she brought Estrada blankets, candles and other items, but he needed extra help. She introduced Estrada to a local nonprofit called the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective.
Estrada then regularly went to the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and developed relationships with the people there.
The director of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, Catherine Armbrust, said she was dear friends with Estrada, even though she only knew him for a few weeks.
"I like to laugh and I feel like Louie had a huge smile," Armbrust said. "His smile immediately affected me."
Estrada even gave gifts to Gonzalez-Stagg and Armbrust because he was just a giving person.
"They were just trinkets he kept that he thought were special," Armbrust said. "He wanted to thank us for loving him."
Armbrust spent Thanksgiving with Estrada. She and Gonzales-Stagg helped him find an affordable living option.
Estrada was supposed to move-in to his new apartment Friday, after months of living in a storage unit.
Armbrust and Gonzales-Stagg said they were heartbroken when they found out the news that Estrada died Wednesday night.
"Trish and I both kind of broke down and started panicking because we both kind of knew it was a strong possibility it was him," Armbrust said.
Gonzales-Stagg said Estrada spent his last few days in a hotel so he could keep warm before moving into his new apartment. After she heard the news of his death, she went to the hotel to gather his things. She said she found a sign on the ground that she found meaningful.
"It was a do not disturb sign," Gonzales-Stagg said. "I reached down and picked it up and read it and it was just beautiful."
Both Gonzales-Stagg and Armbrust said it's heartbreaking it took so long to find a home for Estrada, and even worse that he never got to live in it.
However, both women said he was the happiest they've ever seen him in his last week of life.