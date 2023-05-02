JOHNSON COUNTY - A Cooper County man is recovering at a hospital in Kansas City after his race car crashed during a race at the Central Missouri Speedway over the weekend.
His friends and fellow racers are now raising money through a GoFundMe to help his family pay his medical bills.
On Saturday, Andrew "Andy" Zeller, 38, of Blackwater, was driving a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on the racetrack and failed to negotiate a curve during the Super Stock event, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle traveled off an embankment, went airborne, overturned and struck several trees.
Zeller was life flighted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for serious injuries, including a broken neck. He's now paralyzed from the chest down but is able to use his arms and hands.
Ted Welschmeyer, who is leading the fundraiser, has known Zeller for over a decade. He says the racing community is like a family.
"If something happens in a heat race, and you need something, you just go ask somebody else," Welschmeyer said. "They want to beat you of course, but they don't want to beat you because you're broke."
He says Zeller is a prime example of this.
"[He's] always happy-go-lucky," Welschmeyer said. "He's great to his kids. He's great to his customers. He's just a fun guy to be around."
Even after they hit their GoFundMe goal of $10,000, Welschmeyer encourages people to continue to donate for the Zeller family's long road ahead.
"Right now, he's not working, and his wife, I'm sure is taking off to be with him," Welschmeyer said. "This will help them focus on his wellbeing and getting better, and all of their wellbeing mentally."
You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.