COLUMBIA - At the Spring Book Sale, the Friends of the Columbia Public Library only charge 50 cents for most books.
The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the group will sell books from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Debbora Jones, the president of the Friends of the Columbia Public Library, said this sale is something new.
"It's the first big book sale that kind of is looking back to what was normal prior to COVID," Jones said.
The group implemented COVID restrictions during the book sale. Only 30 people could shop in the main room at one time and only six people were allowed in the specials room together. All shoppers were also required to wear a mask.
Despite the restrictions, people of all ages still showed up to shop for books. At some points, the line to enter the main sale room went down the hallway.
Jones said, "We have not taken donations for the last couple of years, so we built up a collection of books. And this sale is to kind of see whether people would come and they are coming."
Rachael Grime, a customer at the sale, said, "I love the Columbia Library book sales. They're always really good. I actually live in Moberly. So I made the trip down here to Columbia today because I was super excited about coming down."
Most books only cost 50 cents. All books are arranged by genre. At the sale, the group also sell movies, records, and CDs.
"It's a great place to get inexpensive books and support your library and support this group," Jones said.
All of the money raised from the sale goes to support the Columbia Public Library.
Now since Friends of the Columbia Public Library started selling books in large sales, several people are eager to donate books.
Jones said, "They're all waiting for us to take donations, which we're going to start this next week. We haven't taken donations for a couple of years because we had no way to sell anything."
The group will start taking donations of four boxes of books at a time.
Grime said she doesn't mind the restrictions and that "it's been really wonderful that we can get back to living normal and finding good books."
The Spring Book Sale ends Sunday at 4:45 p.m. After 4 p.m., the Friends of the Columbia Public Library will let teachers come pick out books for their classrooms at no cost.
The group will also have a children's book sale next month on April 9 and 10. At that event, books will only cost 25 or 50 cents.