COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted Monday night to extend a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant to help fund free rides for those who use the city's public transit.
These fare-free rides started in 2020 when COVID-19 caused a pandemic. Before the grant, riders would have to pay a fare fee of $1.50 per ride. GoComo has seen an increase in riders since the grant, and thus, the council has decided that it would be in the city's best interest to extend the grant.
This grant goes a lot further than just allowing for free fares. It has also helped the city purchase electric buses in addition to non-emission buses as the city tries to move away from buses running on diesel.
The United States was able to allocate funding under its Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which allocated over $1 billion to obtain low-emissions vehicles across the nation.
Columbia was one of two cities in Missouri to receive this competitive FTA grant. The city will allocate $2.8 million to purchase two more electric 35-foot buses.
Through state grants over the last two years, GoComo received just under $700,000, which will be used to replace six of the cities paratransit vans as well.
Since the implement of this grant, GoComo has seen an increase in riders per month. On average, GoComo saw 43,621 riders before the system went fare free, to now where they are seeing an average of 52,698 riders, according to John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works.
"We are excited to offer riders free fares, and believe it provides an excellent opportunity for people to continue giving public transportation a try," Ogan said.
The goal for GoComo is to continue giving their riders a free and efficient way to get where they need to go around Columbia. Their eco-friendly desire is also appealing to those who are on the fence about using city transportations as their means for daily travel.
This grant is now in place through Oct. 1, 2023, and the city will review next year on whether to extend it again.