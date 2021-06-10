JEFFERSON CITY - All traffic on Highway 179 south was halted Thursday morning, following a car crash and a ruptured fuel tank.
A press release from Jefferson City Police says officers arrived the the intersection of southbound Highway 179 at the ramps of Missouri Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.
According to witnesses at the scene, a blue Nissan Sentra was driving northbound on Highway 179 and, when it reached the intersection, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left.
The Nissan turned into the side of a gray Volvo VNL semi-truck, which resulted in a ruptured fuel tank.
Enough fuel leaked out that emergency serviced had to stop all traffic for approximately 2 hours to clean it all up.
The driver of the Volvo was determined to be uninjured, and the driver of the Nissan declined to be taken to the hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit.