CAMDENTON – A man who was deemed an "extreme danger to the public" in Miller County has been arrested, according to law enforcement.
Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in Linn Creek Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported a man on their property who was not supposed to be there.
The deputies suspected the man to be Ryan Pierce. He was wanted for a serious assault in Miller County where he allegedly bit a man’s ear off. His wife told authorities she was "afraid of what is next" for herself and her children. The wife also gave law enforcement an action intention form, wishing to prosecute against Pierce for the forced entry and violation of an order of protection.
The man gave deputies a name and date of birth, but they suspected the information was false, according to a news release.
After confronting him with that suspicion, he admitted he was Pierce.
Pierce was taken into custody and booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility where he being held on his Miller County warrant for first-degree assault, third-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
His bond is set at $150,000.