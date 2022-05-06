FULTON- Warmer weather on the way means it could be time for an air conditioner service call.
One heating, cooling, and plumbing business that serves Callaway County is already seeing an uptick in calls, before the heat hits.
Clint Hornbuckle of Hornbuckle Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Inc. in Fulton said there can be problems when air conditioners aren't checked before the warm weather.
"People are conditioned to conditioned air. They want the heat or they want the cooling in the summertime, you know, with it getting up to 90 so fast. Most of these air conditioners have not even been turned on yet," Hornbuckle said.
Hornbuckle has worked at his business for over 40 years. He said there are signs when and air conditioner is not alright.
"They'll say that they noticed ice on their coil or on the outside unit. That's a prime sign that you know it's out of refrigerant or low on refrigerant, maybe a dirty filter too," he said.
Hornbuckle said checking the outside unit for problems is important too, but sometimes people skip that step.
"It's amazing, people, they'll turn their air conditioner on, on their thermostat and it's not cooling. They never go outside and see if the unit's even running or not," he said.
Obtaining the right equipment and parts to fix the cooling systems hasn't been easy amidst product shortages. Hornbuckle said that refrigerant, a liquid used in air conditioners, has doubled in price.
Hornbuckle said that he'll help customers and talk them through a fix over the phone when possible. If he can help without charging a customer, then he'll do so. His business also has a 24 hour emergency service line, for when people need an immediate fix.
"That's why I have a very successful business, because I like to help people. We try and help if I can save them money. I want to do it. That's the best way," he said.
One customer, Ann Adams, said Hornbuckle and his team have made many repairs for her.
"He's professional and so are his people that worked for him. And they seem very competent, they know what they're doing. And we just know we can rely on him when we call them," she said.