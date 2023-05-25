MID-MISSOURI − The Fulton Police Department and Camden County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in winning a K9 grant.
Aftermath, a company that specializes in trauma cleaning and biohazard removal, is holding the grant contest which will provide departments with funding for food, veterinary visits and more.
The south central region contest features Fulton K9 Bo and Camden County K9 Zed, as well as K9s from the Maryland Heights Police Department, Chesterfield Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and Odessa Police Department.
Voting opened Thursday and runs through June 5. To vote for one of the K9s, visit Aftermath's website. Winners will be announced on June 7.