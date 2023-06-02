The City of Fulton celebrated the opening of its new Second Street Bridge Friday morning.
City staff and different organizations held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the city's efforts, which included gaining the property rights and grant writing for funding.
The bridge over Stinson Creek is now substantially complete and will be open to traffic starting Friday afternoon.
According to the Fulton Sun, the city received roughly $1.2 million through a federal grant to help replace and improve the bridge. The city contributed $246,000.