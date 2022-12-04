FULTON – The Christmas Market in Fulton wrapped up its second season Sunday with higher attendance, according to organizers.
The event, managed by Grae Studio, took place over the past two weekends at the historic Fulton Train Depot.
Grae Studio's owner Crystal Aulbur said the tradition started last year to honor the 110th anniversary of the train depot and to benefit restoration efforts for the building.
“We're doing our part to bring the buildings back and revitalize this area so that it's a destination for tourists. Also, it’s something that the community can be proud of and it's just a passion of ours to do what we can to preserve these historic structures,” Aulbur said.
She also said she hopes it helps expand holiday traditions in Fulton.
The market hosted local food vendors and mid-Missourian artisans selling handmade goods. Christmas trees were also for sale. Aulbur said the building's history is the biggest draw for many people who attend the market.
“Last weekend, we had a record breaking weekend. I know it's just our second year, but we had people from local, like just the general Fulton area, but also we had people from out of state," she said.
Lisa Meester came out to the event for both its first and second years.
“We are local, just outside of Fulton, and we were here last year as well. We like to support the local Christmas events,” Meester said. “I think they’ve been very proactive, and I think it’s a great addition to the community.”
Aulbur also wants the market to draw more visitors to Fulton, especially around the holidays.
“Fulton is an up and coming town, I would say for the celebration of the Christmas holiday, we have several events in town. And there's really a lot for tourists and local community members to do during this time. And we take great pride in that," Aulbur said.
Aulbur confirmed the market will be back next year, due to the high turnout of visitors wanting to shop small.
“We certainly plan on continuing this tradition of the Christmas market and growing it in future years,” Aulbur said. “So, definitely we're going to keep adding those attractions and growing the event.