FULTON − Fulton's director of administration will retire after more than 25 years.

Bill Johnson announced his retirement at Tuesday's City Council meeting, according to Fulton's Public Information Officer Darin Wernig.

Johnson said he wants to spend more time with his family.

Johnson has led Fulton's day-to-day operations for more than 25 years. In those 25 years, Johnson said the city accomplished building a new city hall, a new warehouse, the parks and recreation center, the animal shelter, fire station and police station.

"Each day I come to come to work and I don't know what I'm going to be doing for the day," Johnson said. "It seems like there is always some little project or crisis or fun thing that I'm able to get into and fill my day. Days are never dull and never slow."

Johnson said he will miss the relationship that he has built with the community.

"The way you build a mindset is not through one act," Johnson said. "It's something that's repeated, and customers grow accustomed to receiving a level of service. As long as you can maintain that level of service. You build of a reputation and an expectation as well."

One of his workers, Fulton City Clerk Courtney Doyle, said she has known Johnson her entire life because her dad worked for the City of Fulton.

"He brings, more than 25 years of experience, which is very unheard of in this realm of local government." Doyle said. "His expertise and knowledge is going to be missed, for sure."

Johnson also had a great relationship with Fulton Police Chief Steve Myer. Earlier this month, Myer announced he is retiring this December. Myer said the City of Fulton is in good shape.

"I'm leaving my department in great shape I believe," Myer said. "He's hired almost every department head, and they are knowledgeable of their responsibilities within their departments. The new administrator, whoever that may be, does not have to reinvent the wheel here."

Johnson added Myer's retirement had no impact on his decision.

"He's retiring for to pursue other things and I'm returned retiring to be a grandfather," Johnson said.

Johnson's last day with the city is Jan. 7, 2022.