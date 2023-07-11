FULTON - The Fulton City Council met for the first time Tuesday following the termination of its city administrator.
Renee Tyler was fired on Friday during a special session held by council members.
The City has not announced the reasoning for Tyler's termination.
The Fulton City Council announced Courtney Doyle as the interim city administrator in a press release Monday.
Doyle has worked for the city of Fulton since 2013. She was appointed as assistant director of administration in 2022.
"The City Council and I have complete faith in Mrs. Doyle's capacity to unite our city during this transitional period and beyond," said Fulton Mayor, Steve Myers, in a press release.
Doyle said she is dedicated to "achieving excellence" in her new role.
"I am honored to have earned the trust of the Mayor and City Council as we continue our crucial work for the betterment of the city," Doyle said.
Fulton resident Michelle Nichols was in attendance of the council meeting Tuesday said they were glad the council meeting was still able to happen despite the change.
"I think that the city of Fulton has their hands full, and we will see what the future holds," said Nichols.
The City Council did not mention Tyler's termination during their meeting Tuesday. The council did hold an executive session after their regular meeting to discuss 'personnel issues'.
Also on the agenda was the appointment of Greg Newsom to the Planning & Zoning Commission for a four-year term. Fulton Parks and Recreation also requested approval for a 2023 summer concert series at Veteran’s Park. Both measures were passed with no objections.