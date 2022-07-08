Fulton City Council renames road after WWII veteran, civil rights advocate

FULTON - One Fulton road has a new look.
The Fulton City Council passed a resolution during its June 28 meeting that designated a portion of West Ninth Street to honor the service and achievements of Virgil David "Jack" McBride, 96, Fulton.
The council ceremonially renamed three sections of West Ninth Street in Fulton to "Jack McBride Way," after McBride, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and then became a civil rights leader.
Sherry McBride-Brown, Jack McBride's daughter, helped organize an unveiling celebration Friday for the new road signs. She asked her father's extended family and community to gather at Guiding Light Missionary Baptist Church to support him and rejoice in his recognition.
"There’s hope, there’s possibility, and we gotta just keep that hope going for the next generation,” McBride-Brown said.
McBride served as the president of Fulton’s NAACP Branch #4082 for more than 40 years.
He said he wants the young Black youth to know they have a place in leadership roles. He continued to say they should get involved in their city government.
Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell also attended the celebration at Guiding Light. There, he read the full resolution that originally announced "Jack McBride Way."
The portions of West Ninth Street being renamed are the intersections near Westminister Avenue, Green Street and Jefferson Street.
"But to think about the history of Fulton, I think about leaders and the qualities it takes to be able to talk about the tough issues," Mayor Cannell said.
Rev. Wanda Jackson, an associate minister, also spoke about McBride's father-figure role during the celebration at Guiding Light Church.
“It’s not all the time that you have someone in your community who will stand for you and be there for you,” Jackson said.
McBride-Brown said her father struggled with segregation in the U.S. after returning home from fighting for his country overseas in the Pacific. She said this became the foundation for her father's parenting style, as he taught his children they should treat each other with respect.
She also said he continued his work in social justice and civil rights when he began advocating for equal access to education, employment and essential resources.
Her father worked to de-segregate Fulton Public Schools and developed the non-profit Youth Life Improvement Association — aimed at mentorship and teaching life skills to young men and women and their families.
"Then you have the NAACP, that was a strong force because that was an organization that had a focus of reaching out to make people better and give more opportunities," McBride-Brown said. "That had been a part of his heart and soul for years.”
His family and close friends said he never let his age stop him. They added his passion for serving the youth is his call to life.