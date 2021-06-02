Fulton community excited for new Rec-Plex

FULTON − Community members gathered together Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony and all-day activities at the new Legends Rec-Plex.
Funding for the multipurpose facility started in 2016, after City Council approved a sales tax for Fulton Parks.
The Parks and Recreation Director, Clay Caswell, said the facility was built so that community members can have more opportunity within the town.
"We want people to stay in this community. We don't want them to have to travel to Jeff City or Columbia or other areas. That's our goal to just fill this with lots of activity, um give people a lot of opportunities," Caswell said.
Ashly Moore, born and raised in Fulton, said it's exciting to have something new in town.
"This is something new and really amazing um it kind of makes me feel old because I remember when this was a factory, so I'm kind of feeling a little dated today, but other than that it's really cool," Moore said.
Moore also said the opportunities that Legends Rec-Plex has for athletics will be great for the kids in town.
"I think it just gives like us something for like the kids to start younger like with indoor sports um like indoor soccer and just playing sports earlier and being more competitive in athletics," Moore said.
Josiah Thompson, a Fulton member, said he's already been up to visit the facility a couple times with his dad.
"The batting cages and turf field is probably my favorite place," Thompson said.
Caswell said Fulton has been ready to open the complex for months.
"Kind of feel a little bit a sense of relief but also a lot of excitement," Caswell said.
The two story Legends Rec-Plex offers a cardio room, weight room, turf field, game room, party room, banquet area and more.
Members of the community can sign up for memberships to use the facility and take different classes that Legends has to offer. The facility is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily at 808 State Street in Fulton.