FULTON - Fulton community members are gathering Sunday evening for a vigil for Tori Taylor - a Fulton woman who's been missing since April 20.
Fulton Police Department announced last week it believes Taylor is the kidnapping victim they posted about on Facebook.
As of Thursday, Fulton Police Department received 50 tips regarding Taylor's disappearance. KOMU 8 has reached out to FPD about updates regarding Taylor's disappearance and is waiting to hear back.
Missouri State Highway Patrol also sent out a flyer regarding Taylor's disappearance. She has brown hair, green eyes, and is 5'2.
KOMU 8 spoke with Taylor's father last week about her disappearance. He said he just wants his daughter to know she is loved and her family wants her back.
Missing Missouri said it's important to get the information out so Taylor is found.
The vigil will be held at Veterans Park in Fulton Sunday night.
FPD says anyone with information about Tori Taylor or her whereabouts should contact the department at 573-592-3100.