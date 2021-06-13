FULTON - A couple who grew up in Callaway County celebrated 75 years of marriage Sunday.
Edith and Gene Craghead were married on June 13, 1946, one week after Gene returned from duty in WWII, under General George Patton.
While they were not able to have a formal wedding when they were first married, their families arranged to have them renew their vows properly for their 50th anniversary.
Now, at ages 92 and 95, they are celebrating their 75th anniversary at Southside Baptist Church in Fulton, which they said they helped start.
Edith said the secret to making their love last 75 years is to never go to bed angry.
She said while they have had their ups and downs, they are dedicated to each other and to their community. That dedication was reflected in the crowd they had around them at Sunday's celebration.
Family including their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were among those who attended.
Their granddaughter, Jennifer Salmon, said she is so grateful for the example they have set for her own marriage.
"I can only hope that my 75th anniversary is as beautiful as theirs," Salmon said.
The couple said they hope to continue to love each other until their 100th anniversary.