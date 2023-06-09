FULTON − The City of Fulton will send a delegation to Denver, Colorado, this weekend in hopes of being named a recipient of the 2023 All-America City Award.
Fulton was announced as one of 20 finalists for the award in April, which "recognizes communities that are working to improve the health and well-being of young people, with particular attention to efforts that engage young people in this work."
To be named a finalist, Fulton city staff submitted an application that highlighted its recent community projects, including the Afghan Refugee Resettlement Project, Local Lemon and the construction of Legends Rec-Plex.
In Denver, the finalists will present their cases to competition judges, who will choose 10 of the cities as winners.
The delegation headed to Denver includes Tamara Tatoesian, director of the Callaway County Chamber of Commerce; Michael Shine, public information officer for the city; Clay Caswell, director of Parks and Recreation and Renee Taylor, director of administration for the city, along with eight others.
Fulton will compete against the following cities:
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Dallas, Texas
- Davie County, North Carolina
- Decatur, Georgia
- Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Franklin Township, New Jersey
- Gardena, California
- Gonzales, California
- Hampton, Virginia
- Mesa, Arizona
- Monrovia, California
- Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
- New York, New York
- Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Redwood City, California
- Saginaw, Texas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Wellington, Florida
Some of the benefits of winning creates an increase in economic stimulus, as well as a sense of pride and national recognition of showing off local community work on the national stage, according to the award's website.
The most recent Missouri city to win the award was Kansas City in 2021.