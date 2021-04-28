FULTON - For nearly 20 years, Shawn Edgar has owned the Dairy Queen on North Bluff Street with his wife Tina.
“My oldest one, he was six months old whenever we took over,” said Shawn Edgar about the time they began owning the restaurant on New Year’s Day, 2002.
After many ups and downs, including enduring a pandemic, their time as DQ owners came to an end Wednesday. The restaurant will be owned by a group that owns other Dairy Queen outlets in Illinois.
“Today’s been a weird day,” Edgar said.
The Edgars have become very well known in the Fulton community over the years. They have hosted fundraisers for schools, colleges, churches and other charities.
One group that the Edgars hosted fundraisers for is the Super Sam Foundation, which specializes in funding pediatric cancer research.
Cassie Santhuff, the co-founder and president of the foundation, said the Edgar family has been very helpful to her and her family after the death of their son Sam, the foundation's namesake, from cancer.
"When Sam was in the fight, our kids went to school together at St. Peter in Fulton," Santhuff said, "and they were very active, not only in their personal lives and trying to support our family but then they took it to the next level with their support."
Santhuff recalled that on Sam's birthday and the anniversary of his death, she and her family would get orange smoothies to commemorate his memory. The Edgars would always provide the smoothies, even after other Dairy Queen restaurants stopped offering them in their stores.
"When they discontinued them, they actually had another case of the product delivered from a different store," Santhuff said, "just to make sure that we still had our own smoothies on Sam's birthday.
"Incredible people," Santhuff said to describe the Edgars.
The decision to sell the Dairy Queen was made on the Edgar family’s own accord. To Shawn Edgar, the time just felt right.
“We've talked about it for four or five years now,” Edgar said. “My wife, she's working 50 hours a week from home that nobody sees, doing bookwork scheduling.
"Our kids are getting older…we don’t want to miss out on that stuff. And frankly, after roughly 20 years of doing this along with everything else that we have, it's just become a strain.”
Edgar says he'll miss the connections built not just with customers, but employees as well.
"I could go on and name dozens of different relationships that we've built over the years," Edgar said. "Not only customers, but employees. And I think that's what we're going to miss the most about this place is that daily interaction with the people."
As for what's next for the Edgar family, Shawn wants to take time and relax.
"I think we're going to take a vacation," Edgar said. "We haven't had a vacation. I think maybe two vacations in 20 years."