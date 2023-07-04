Fulton Fire Department responds to residential fire on Grand Avenue

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department and the Central Callaway Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire at on Grand Avenue in Fulton on Monday around 4:30 p.m.
Crew found a one-story, single-family residence engulfed in flames and smoke showing from the structure, according to a news release. The homeowners were on the scene and reported that everyone was out of the structure, according to the release.
Fire crews completed a search of the area and located no victims, according to the release. They brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
Investigators determined a propane gas grill on the front porch had caused the fire, according to the release.
The occupant said that he lit the grill and it caught fire, and the fire was then fueled by the propane tank. No injuries were reported.
The fire caused damage initially estimated to cost $120,000, and it was ruled unintentional.
American Red Cross was contacted to help and assist the residents of the home with their personal needs.
Fulton police officers were for crowd and traffic control. The Callaway County Ambulance District were on the scene for stand by as well as firefighter rehab operations.
The Fulton Fire Department reminded residents that smoke alarms can help save lives in the news release.
"Smoke alarms should be placed one every level of your home and outside of places of where people sleep," the department said in the release. "Check your smoke alarm systems months by pressing the test button. Change your smoke alarm batteries at least twice a year when adjusting your clocks for Daylight Savings Time. Replace any smoke alarm over 10 years old."