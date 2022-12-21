FULTON- The Fulton Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a home on Tanglewood Way early Wednesday.

According to a news release, around 4:30 a.m. firefighters got to the home and saw smoke coming from the roof area. Everyone inside the home had already gotten out safely, thanks to smoke detectors.

Firefighters found flames in the attic and quickly put them out. The damage estimate from the fire and smoke is around $20,000.

Investigators said the fire was electrical in origin, according to the release.

