FULTON − Fulton Ford, a new and used car dealership, has been acquired by an Arkansas-based automotive group.
McLarty Automotive Group announced Wednesday it acquired the Fulton dealership in May. The automotive group is based out of Little Rock, Arkansas, and owns 27 dealerships and four collision centers in Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi.
Some mid-Missouri dealerships owned by the group include Columbia Honda (formerly Fletcher Honda), Joe Machens Dealership brands in Columbia and Jefferson City and Kia of Columbia.
In a news release, the group said it "shares Fulton Ford’s commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional service."
"We are thrilled to welcome Fulton Ford into the McLarty Automotive Group family," founder and owner Mark McLarty said. "The Fulton Ford team aligns very well with our culture, and this step reflects our commitment to Missouri. We are honored to join the Fulton community and committed to building on Fulton Ford’s excellence in automotive sales and service."
McLarty Automotive Group also said it will continue prioritizing community involvement and giving back to Fulton and the surrounding area.
"As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, McLarty Automotive Group plans to actively support local organizations, schools, and community development projects, contributing to the growth and well-being of the Fulton community," the news release said.