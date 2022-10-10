FULTON — A fire has left an estimated $80,000 in damages at a home in Fulton.
The fire occurred Saturday night on the 900 block of West Avenue. The Fulton Fire Department responded around 8:24 p.m. with 18 firefighters, according to Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt.
As crews arrived, smoke was visible from blocks away and heavy flames could be seen from the rear of the structure.
There was one occupant in the home at the time of the fire, who was able to escape from the home safely. The American Red Cross was called to help with the personal needs of the occupant.
Fire department investigators determined the fire was an accident caused by an unattended stove top.