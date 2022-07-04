FULTON — Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Brick District in downtown Fulton to honor military personnel and local authorities in the Fulton Independence Day Parade.
Three Callaway County residents — David Beaver, the late Tom Maupin, and former Fulton city councilman Steve Moore — conceptualized the parade in the winter of 2011, who then presented the idea to an approving Fulton city government. Since 2012, it has become a Fulton tradition, with Beaver still carrying on while filling in a need for a community-wide Fourth of July celebration.
"The Fulton Country Club set off fireworks, but as far as a community celebration for the country's birthday, there wasn't one," Beaver said, "so we... kind of talked about it, and this is the 11th parade. We decided that maybe this community ought to do something to celebrate."
The parade featured many groups of Fulton residents, including the Fulton High School marching band, the American Legion chapter in Mokane and the Missouri Pork Producers Association.
One lifelong Callaway County resident, Cathy Woodson, waved at many of the folks who passed by her, most of whom were neighbors and friends.
"I grew up in that house right there [across the street], I live right here, and I went to William Woods University, so I've lived my whole life in a three-block square," Woodson said. "In fact, I was telling someone the other day that I'm watching my grandson play on the same sidewalks that we played on."
Woodson is grateful for the town's adoption of the parade.
"This has been a wonderful addition to the things to do on the Fourth of July," she said.
Beaver, who served in the Vietnam War, helps lead the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2657 in Fulton. A lifelong resident of Fulton, he shared how an all-day celebration used to take place in the 1950s at a home next to a lake off Route F west of the town. After new owners bought the property and no longer held the party, Fulton went 50 years without a community celebration.
Yet, the attendance at Beaver's parade proves it's now a staple of the Fourth of July festivities in Fulton.
"It's gotten a little bigger, and a few more people paying attention," Beaver said. "This year's a little bigger in terms of selection, as the politicians wanted to get in. For the most part, though, it's about this size."
"So much of a parade is about the entrants, and I think the VFW worked super hard to encourage people to get out and take part," Woodson said.
Previously, Fulton Independence Day parades designated certain groups to head the parade as grand marshals, such as World War II veterans in 2012, the families of nine deceased Vietnam War veterans in 2015, and Callaway County emergency personnel in 2017.
This year's grand marshal was Gene Craighead, a lifelong Callaway County resident who served in World War II under the command of famed general George Patton. Craighead was part of the army which traveled across Northern France into Germany to fight soldiers from the Axis powers.
"He's still in pretty good health, and he actually told the story that, I'm not sure why, but he was walking, and a guy was standing by him, and he said, 'would you hold my rifle for me for a minute?', and it was General Patton," Beaver said.
"There was a pretty good group of people from Callaway County that was actually in with Patton. Most of those gentlemen have passed away, but Gene's still with us," Beaver added.
Beaver spoke with humility about the joy his event brings to the town each year, focusing on who the parade celebrates.
"I think the men and women that have served take Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Independence a little more seriously," Beaver said.
Other Fourth of July festivities in Fulton include a fish fry at the VFW post, an evening barbeque at St. Peter Catholic Church and a fireworks show hosted by the Fulton Country Club.
"With the parade always starting at 11 a.m., we actually have some type of Independence Day celebration all day long," Beaver said.