FULTON - Missouri's capital movements plan for the 2022 fiscal year included air conditioning repairs at five correctional facilities across the state.
The Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center (FRDC) was one of the correctional facilities that was approved to receive air conditioning throughout the entire facility.
Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann said the Missouri General Assembly officially approved the budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which would begin on July 1.
"Unfortunately, we'll have to complete the procurement process and the installation process," Pojmann said. "So we won't have air conditioning this summer, but air conditioning is on the way."
One inmate said it's been frustrating with the heat. Not only that, he feels like the facility managers aren't paying attention to any complaints.
"People have had their family call up here and stuff like that," Devon Hause, a current inmate, told KOMU 8. "It's to the point where the facility manager told one of the inmates to tell people to stop calling about it. The other thing is, it's that kind of a thing that they don't care, and that they're working on it and there's no solution. They have air conditioning where they're at, but they don't care."
Hause said that management areas are air-conditioned, while inmate areas are not.
Pojmann says the facility is trying to do some things to compensate for the lack of air conditioning.
"In extreme heat," Pojmann said. "We use additional industrial-size fans in the buildings, distribute ice to all housing units three times a day, restrict physical activity, make water available in all areas at all times and take other heat safety measures."
Michelle Smith, the Founder and Director of the Missouri Justice Coalition and Co-Director of Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty, says having access to air conditioning is needed in hot temperatures like mid-Missouri been seeing.
"Being able to have air conditioning, especially because it can be a life-threatening situation, it's very very important," Smith said. "I understand a lot of people say things like, 'Oh well, they shouldn't have done something to do to prison,' — that to me is a different matter."
Smith said the state needs to take responsibility inmates living in facilities without air conditioning.
"Anyone who is in the custody of the state," Smith said, "or the custody of anyone, like your children for example ... they are supposed to provide adequate, humane conditions for you. And it doesn't matter if a person is incarcerated — because they don't cease to be a person, they don't cease to be human. And so our state is responsible for seeing that these people live in a humane way."
Hause feels as if he is not being treated in a humane way.
"If you had your dog without no air, then that'd be a bigger issue," Hause said.
With the installation processes, the FRDC will not be able to have air conditioning for the rest of this summer. It does not have a strict time frame available on when air conditioning will be installed.