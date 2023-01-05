Fulton installs first city-owned electric vehicle charging station

FULTON— Fulton installed its first city-owned and operated electric vehicle charging station, the city announced Thursday.
The station will serve as a trial to research the area's needs, the city said. Charger company, Blink Charging, is partnered with the station.
The station is located across the Callaway County Chamber of Commerce in the Brick District parking lot on Market Street.
Fulton said it provides its own power to the station as a self-service city. According to a press release, the station can charge a standard electric vehicle up to 80% for just under $5 an hour.
The station uses a level-2 Blink charger that can provide two connections for vehicles to hook up.
City officials said they plan to identify other key areas for additional charging stations once it is able to gauge demand for the chargers.
Fulton's director of administration says the city is taking the first step toward the use of electric vehicles in the community.
"Our goal is to make EV charging accessible for residential use and commercial use," Renee Tyler said.