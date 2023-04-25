COLE COUNTY — The suspect accused of murdering a classmate in 1991 has filed a motion to dismiss the case against him.
William Christopher Niemet, 46, of Fulton, was charged with the fatal shooting of Greg Jones in February of 2020. Later that year, he was released on a $1 million bond.
Niemet and Jones, who were 15 and 14 at the time of the murder, respectively, were classmates in 1991.
According to court documents, Niemet's attorneys filed a motion Friday to dismiss the case because of "problems with his prosecution." He has also filed a motion to "inspect and test" physical evidence, according to online records.
The Cole County Circuit Court has a scheduled hearing for these motions at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
Niemet's trial date has been scheduled for July 17, 2023.