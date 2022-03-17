FULTON- A Fulton man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an officer and ran from law enforcement early Thursday morning.
Floyd Christian Murray, 22, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest, driving without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Charges were not yet available in online records.
Fulton Police said around 2:52 a.m. Thursday, officers were on proactive patrol when they observed two vehicles parked in the parking lot of the Morgan Soccer Complex.
As an officer was driving up to the vehicles to make contact, both vehicles began to drive away. Police said one of the vehicles, driven by Murray, attempted to ram the officer's patrol vehicle and left the soccer complex.
A pursuit began, which led officers onto various county roads and eventually back to Fulton city limits. Officers were able to successfully use a tire deflation device on the Murray's vehicle on Route H near Highway 54. Police said Murray then turned on to Highway 54 eastbound and finally came to a stop near County Road 306 and Highway 54.
Murray exited the vehicle and began running on foot, police said.
Murray was located a short time later in the 1100 block of Randall and taken into custody. He was taken to the Callaway County Jail where he remains without bond.