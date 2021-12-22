FULTON - The Fulton Police Department have arrested a 63-year-old man after he allegedly shot his neighbor with a crossbow after a verbal altercation between the two. 

Thurman Estep is currently in the Callaway County Jail without bond, waiting for formal charges of armed criminal action and second-degree assault.

According to a press release, the incident took place on the 800 block of Jefferson Street in Fulton around noon on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old victim was shot in the abdominal area and was able to call 911. The victim was taken to University Hospital, the release said.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

