FULTON - The Fulton Police Department have arrested a 63-year-old man after he allegedly shot his neighbor with a crossbow after a verbal altercation between the two.
Thurman Estep is currently in the Callaway County Jail without bond, waiting for formal charges of armed criminal action and second-degree assault.
According to a press release, the incident took place on the 800 block of Jefferson Street in Fulton around noon on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old victim was shot in the abdominal area and was able to call 911. The victim was taken to University Hospital, the release said.
The investigation is still ongoing.