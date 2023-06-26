MEXICO — A Fulton resident was arrested Monday morning after reports of property damage in Mexico, according to police.
The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the 200 block of North Washington and between 300 to 800 blocks of West Monroe around 3:20 a.m. Monday. Officers found that someone had broken vehicle and building windows and damaged utility boxes, the department said in a news release.
Information from residents led MPSD to a suspect, the release said. William L. Cruce, 21, was arrested and processed by MPSD before being released to family members, according to the release.
MPSD said charges have been forwarded to the Audrain County prosecuting attorney. No charging information were available Monday afternoon.