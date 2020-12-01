FULTON - Police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of sex crimes, nearly three months after their investigation started.
Kasey Watson, 46, is charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy. Court documents said the alleged crimes happened two years ago.
During interviews with investigators, Watson reportedly denied committing the crimes, saying "someone else" had done it.
Watson is at the Callaway County jail; a bond hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Anyone with any information should contact the Fulton Police Department by calling (573)-592-3100, or Crime Stoppers at (573)-592-2474.