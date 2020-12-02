FULTON — The Fulton Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun during a verbal dispute at the 200 Block of West 6th Street, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials were told that Jared Brooks, 24, drove to the location with another adult and three children in the vehicle. Brooks displayed a handgun during the dispute, but he did not fire any shots. There were no injuries.
Brooks was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of child endangerment.
He was taken to the Callaway County Jail and will be held without a bond.