FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday.
Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
According to the police report, Fulton officers responded to a burglary report at a jewlery store in the 500 block of Court Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they discovered the display windows broken and jewelry was missing.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Fulton police responded to another burglary report at a laundromat in the 300 block of St. Louis Avenue, where a front window was broken and a donation box was stolen. Police say they determined it to be the same suspect as the jewelry store burglary.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Fulton police say they located Adams digging through trash along St. Louis Avenue. When they approached, police say Adams had a hand gun and drug paraphernalia.
Officers say Adams then resisted arrest and fled the scene. He was later arrested after police pursued him to his home via K-9 unit.
After a search warrant was granted, officers say they found evidence in Adams' home including several rings from the jewelry store.
Adams is currently in custody at Callaway County Jail with a $50,000 bond.