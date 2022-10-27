COLUMBIA - A Fulton man was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday on suspicion of child enticement
Cory Rickabaugh, 51, is charged with enticement of a child, a felony.
CPD said Rickabaugh allegedly had numerous sexually explicit conversations and exchanged images with a victim under 15 years old.
According to a probable cause statement, the victim reported she had been in contact with Rickabaugh in 2019 and 2020, and that she was "groomed" by him. The statement reports the victim was 13 years old during this time.
The statement also said Rickabaugh and the victim used Snapchat to send pictures and talk with one another.
The probable cause statement said Rickabaugh asked the victim if she would be a part of his and his wife's poly-relationship when she turned 18 years old.
The statement said Boone County Cybercrimes located a file from Rickabaugh's hardrive with saved photos of the victim, which came from Snapchat. The photos came from when the victim was 13 years old, according to the statement.
Rickabaugh is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Boone County Jail. He has an initial appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Columbia police expressed their thanks to the Boone County Children’s Division and their other partners in helping in the investigation.