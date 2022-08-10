CALLAWAY COUNTY − A Fulton man faces felony charges of sexual abuse with a minor after an 11-month investigation.
Alex Armstrong, 20, is charged with two counts of rape or attempted rape with a victim younger than 12. Armstrong was arrested Monday and charged earlier this month after an 11-month-investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Armstrong is accused of raping a 14-year-old victim between 2017 and 2018.
According to a probable cause statement, the victim's father brought his daughter to the sheriff's office in September 2021 to report the assaults. The victim told deputies she was a long-time friend of Armstrong, went to school with him and did theatre production with him.
The victim told law enforcement Armstrong would drive her home from play practice, and that he would rape her. She said the rapes would happen approximately once every two weeks in his car, the statement said.
According to court documents, Armstrong was taken into custody by juvenile authorities when he was 12 years old for attempted rape of a 5-year-old victim. The documents said Armstrong also tried to "digitally penetrate" another female that he was in a play with.
Armstrong was booked into the Callaway County Jail without bond. He has a bond reduction hearing set for Monday at 8:30 a.m. in Callaway County Circuit Court.