CALLAWAY COUNTY-- Patrick Edward Metcalf, 56, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to charges of statutory sodomy in the first degree and child molestation in the third degree.
The judge sentenced Metcalf to 14 years in prison for the statutory sodomy charge and 10 years in prison for the child molestation charge.
Metcalf admitted that in April 2017, he had deviate sexual intercourse with the victim, who was less than 12 years old, and that in June 2017, he subjected another victim, who was less than 14 years old, to sexual contact.
Pursuant to Missouri law, Metcalf must serve at least 85% of the 14 year sentence before he becomes eligible for parole and will be subject to lifetime supervision by the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole upon his release.
The following cases were heard on December 14, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Callaway County, Missouri, Division III