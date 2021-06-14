AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Fulton man died after a single car crash in Audrain County Sunday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Lary Tuner, 71, was driving on Route B, about half a mile north of Highway 54 around 3:28 p.m. His vehicle crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned and came to a rest on its wheels.
Turner was life flighted to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.