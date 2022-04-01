COLUMBIA — A verdict has been reached in the 2019 death of Nathan Pritchett, Jr., after a three-day trial.
Justin Ray Witt, 50, of Fulton, was found guilty on March 31 for murdering Pritchett, according to a news release from the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
The jury found him guilty on all charges, including the attempted possession of a controlled substance, attempted stealing by deceit, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The trial was held in Columbia at the Circuit Court of Boone County after Witt requested a venue change from Callaway County.
Witt was previously convicted of felonies for the unlawful use of a weapon in 2010 and second-degree attempted statutory rape in 2011.
Witt and two other men, Joey Morris and William Schoening-Scoggins, met with Pritchett early in the morning on April 2, 2019. The three men drove a borrowed vehicle to County Road 136 with the goal of purchasing methamphetamine from Pritchett, the news release said.
Morris entered Pritchett's vehicle and presented counterfeit money, which Pritchett identified to be fake. An argument ensued, and Morris reported that he was threatened with a handgun before running back to the borrowed vehicle.
Witnesses said Pritchett stepped out of his vehicle and walked toward the borrowed one. Witt, who brought a shotgun to the transaction and loaded it in the car, said he saw Pritchett holding the handgun and heard him make threatening statements.
While seated in the front passenger seat of the car, Witt raised the shotgun and shot Pritchett through the driver-side window. He admitted to this during the trial. The shot hit Pritchett in the chest and he died at the scene.
Morris, Witt and Schoening-Scoggins fled in the borrowed vehicle and returned to their respective homes.
During the police investigation, deputies and investigators found the drugs Pritchett was selling and identified the gun as a toy cap gun, rather than a real handgun. Within three hours of the shooting, police located the borrowed vehicle parked with a shattered driver-side window. It was parked at a Fulton home.
Officials took Morris and Schoening-Scoggins into custody, and a search warrant was issue for Witt's home later that day. Investigators found the 20-gauge shotgun, corresponding shotgun shells and more counterfeit money in Witt's home and arrested him.
All three men were charged for second-degree murder under Missouri's felony-murder rule. This rule makes a suspect criminally liable for the murder of another person if it occurs while the suspect is committing a felony offense, like buying illegal drugs. Missouri's self defense law does not apply to homicides committed while another felony was taking place.
Morris and Schoening-Scoggins previously plead guilty for their involvement in Pritchett's death. They were both sentenced to 12 years in prison.
After just over an hour of deliberation, the jury found Witt guilty on all charges. Witt was also charged as a persistent felony offender, based on his prior convictions. He faces up to life in prison for second-degree murder, as well as up to seven years for attempted possession and attempted stealing, three to ten years for the unlawful possession of a firearm and no less than three years for armed criminal action.
Judge Kevin Crane accepted the verdicts and scheduled post-trial motions and sentencing for June 13 in Callaway County.