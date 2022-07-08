FULTON - A Fulton man was sentenced Friday in federal court for drug trafficking and possession of an illegal firearm.
Antonio Beard, 46, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.
On Nov. 18, 2021, Beard pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
In October 2019, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Beard's residence. Officers seized 443.98 grams of methamphetamine, 45 oxycodone pills, approximately 43 marijuana vape cartridges, 87 suspected ecstasy pills, $2,221 in cash, and a loaded High Point .40-caliber pistol, and drug paraphernalia from Beard’s bedroom, according to a news release.
A second search warrant was executed a month later, and officers seized an additional 6.9 ounces of methamphetamine, a release said.
The case was under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fulton Police Department, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force.