JEFFERSON CITY − A Fulton man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for secretly recording two teenage victims in an attempt to produce child pornography.
Craig Glover, 52, will serve 15 years in federal prison without parole, after he pleaded guilty in July to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.
In court, Glover admitted he placed a hidden camera in the bedroom of a victim and another hidden camera in the bathroom of another victim, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The first victim found the camera, which was designed to look like a USB phone charger, attached to a shelving unit in her room, according to the release. The victim and her mother took the camera to the Jefferson City Police Department, where a detective found multiple videos, on a 32-gigabyte SD card, of the victim nude or partially nude. A video also showed Glover setting up the camera, the release said.
Glover admitted to police it was the second time he had placed a camera in the victim's bedroom, the first time being when she was a minor.
Investigators also found photos of both victims on Glover's phone, taken as still shots from the videos.
The second victim said the images were recorded at her 17th birthday party, which Glover attended.