COLUMBIA - A Fulton man who was found guilty in the 2019 death of Nathan Pritchett, Jr. was sentenced on Monday.
Justin Ray Witt, 50, was sentenced to 74 years in prison. Witt was found guilty on March 31 of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, attempted possession of a controlled substance, attempted stealing by deceit and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Witt was with two other men, Joey Morris and William Schoening-Scoggins, when they met up with Pritchett on April 2, 2019, to buy methamphetamine.
According to the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the group tried to purchase the meth with counterfeit money. Once Pritchett realized it was fake, an argument began.
Witt admitted that he brought the shotgun to the transaction and loaded it in the car, despite being a convicted felon. Witt admitted in an interview with authorities that he raised the shotgun while still in the vehicle and shot Pritchett through the driver-side rear window. The gunshot hit Pritchett in the center of his chest, and Pritchett died at the scene.
Witt, Morris, and Schoening-Scoggins were all charged with murder in the second degree under Missouri’s felony-murder rule which makes a suspect criminally liable for the killing of any other person that occurs while the suspect is engaged in the commission of a felony offense.
Morris and Schoening-Scoggins had both previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the offense and were each sentenced to 12 years in prison.
At Monday’s hearing, the victim’s mother gave a victim impact statement and the victim’s partner also provided a written victim impact statement, according to the prosecutor's office. The defendant called members of his own family testify on his behalf.
The judge sentenced Witt to 4 years in prison on each of the charges of attempted possession of a controlled substance, attempted stealing by deceit and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Witt also received 30 years for the second-degree murder charge and 40 years for armed criminal action.
The judge ordered that the 30 year sentence for the murder conviction run consecutively to the 4 year sentences and that the 40 year sentence for armed criminal action run consecutively to all other sentences for a total for a total of 74 years in prison.