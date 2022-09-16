CLARK COUNTY − A man from Fulton was left with serious injuries after a vehicle struck him in Clark County early Thursday morning.
The pedestrian-involved crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina Dale, of Arbela, hit 19-year-old Austin Holtke. Details have not been released on how Holtke ended up in the road.
Holtke was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital for his injuries. Troopers said Dale wasn't hurt.