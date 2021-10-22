BOONE COUNTY − A Fulton man was seriously injured after a crash in Boone County Thursday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 8:41 p.m.
Skidmore failed to negotiate a curve to the right and hit the breaks, which caused his truck to begin sliding, according to the report.
His truck then traveled off the left side of the road and went airborne. It then struck a utility pole while airborne, which broke the pole. His truck then overturned multiple times, according to the report.
Skidmore was transported to University Hospital via ambulance for his serious injuries. According to the crash report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.