CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route H Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Elijah Mayfield, 24, was traveling west on Route H near Wayne Drive outside Fulton when his car went off the right side of the road, hit several trees, then caught on fire, according to the crash report.
He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, and he was arrested about 25 minutes later in Callaway County for first-degree DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, according to a separate arrest report from MSHP.
The arrest report said he was released.