MARIES COUNTY − A Fulton man died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 63.
The incident happened around 3:38 p.m., just south of Vienna, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Denny Brautigam had exited his 2016 Ford F150 after it was stopped, partially in the southbound lanes, the report said. Another vehicle hit Brautigam's trailer, and then struck him.
The other vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, then crossed the center line and overturned, the report said. It came to a rest on its top, off the highway.
Brautigam, 69, of Fulton, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear why his truck had stopped.
The driver of the Silverado, 25-year-old Nathan Frank, was not injured, according to the report. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.