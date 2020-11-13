FULTON-- A Fulton man has been arrested on charges of child pornography, according to a release from the Fulton Police Department.
Kirk Buffington, 36, was taken into custody by police Friday and transported to the Callaway County Jail. Buffington is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Police first suspected that Buffington may have possessed child pornography in October 2019 after conducting a domestic disturbance call. After the seizure and investigation of several electronic devices, police concluded Buffington was in possession of hundreds of pornographic images and videos.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with any information should call the Fulton Police Department (573-592-3100), Crime Stoppers (573-592-2474), or your local law enforcement agency.