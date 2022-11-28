BOONE COUNTY - A Fulton man is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in southern Boone County over the weekend.
Boone County Sheriff's deputies said Monday that Dustin Higgins, 33, has a no-bond warrant issued for his arrest for charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said there is currently no threat to the public.
"Although there is no reason to believe Higgins poses a specific threat to the general public, he is accused of shooting another individual so we ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement rather than approaching Higgins," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information regarding Higgins or the shooting is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).