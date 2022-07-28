FULTON — As pay is rising to incentivize new employees, nursing homes are working to slowly mitigate the worker shortage impacting the industry.
Fulton Manor Care Center in Callaway County held its first of multiple job fairs today as part of its continued effort to bolster the staff to increase individualized care for its long term residents. It's offering pay slightly above minimum wage with full benefits and paid time off to recruit potential candidates.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nursing home industry particularly hard. Close quarters enclosing multiple high-risk individuals not only brought safety concerns, but also demands for higher pay and better conditions among care providers.
"COVID kind of cut everybody short, in nursing facilities," Teresa Taullie, a certified nursing assistant at Fulton Manor, said. "A lot of people were either staying in hospitals, or they were actually taking family members home for a while just because they were afraid of whether [they would be] getting it, you know, in a nursing facility, or some of the nursing facilities weren't taking anyone with COVID."
The issue affected employment across the spectrum of jobs in mid-Missouri.
"It's not just nursing, it's everywhere," Taullie said. "All of our bigger companies and restaurants and everything are struggling right now. I think that COVID played a big part in that leaving everybody separated from the rest of the world. And I think people have gotten a little comfortable with that."
Taullie has had her nurse assistant certification for 13 years, in addition to being a resident assistant for six years. She worked at two other local long-term care facilities before joining the team at Fulton Manor three weeks ago.
She said that wage increases have been a priority among employees for a long time, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that exacerbated the issue.
"I have in the past few years heard people complain about, 'pay is not enough,' and things like that," Taullie said, "but our administrators got together and chose to revise it and make it a little better, you know, perk people up a little bit, just to make it, you know, a little more competitive with everybody else."
But she says her decision to work in long term care wasn't about the pay.
"It makes you feel appreciated, you know, if you're being paid for the work that you're doing," Taullie said. "But also, we hope that people come just to be with the residents and get to know them and make that more of a priority than their paycheck."
Taullie said she's appreciative of the benefits package that comes with her job, which covers mental health services to deal with potential burnout. She also says her fellow co-workers help alleviate the burden.
"They try to make things light hearted," Taullie said. "Even our administrators, our management team, they even come out on the floor and help work. So it makes for a better place when you can all work together as a team."
Fulton Manor Care Center will host another job fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as one next week.