FULTON - Every year in October, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) designates one National Principal of the Year during National Principals Month.
This year is Beth Houf, Fulton Middle School's principal.
Beth Houf has been principal since 2015.
According to NASSP, "In 2015, the school was not meeting student needs, the culture was toxic and trust was low. So Houf and her team began intensive training in professional learning communities to ensure that best practices, a viable curriculum, quality assessments, and educational interventions were all founded on a collaborative culture."
In February 2021, the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals selected Houf as the 2021-2022 Jim L. King Missouri Middle School Principal of the Year.
Houf is a co-author of the book "Lead Like a PIRATE: Make School Amazing for Your Students and Staff."
She also serves as a facilitator for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Leadership Academy, providing monthly training to state educational leaders.
When the pandemic hit, Houf knew that people were facing new challenges and the school had to make changes. The school began check-ins with families via online surveys, encouraging families to ask for whatever supports they needed.
Houf will be a guest at NASSP's annual conference and will receive an award to display at Fulton Middle School.