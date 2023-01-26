JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City School District announced Thursday it has hired a new principal to take over this fall at Capital City High School.
Beth Houf, the current principal at Fulton Middle School, will succeed Ben Meldrum, who will begin as superintendent of Blair Oaks R-II School District this July.
Houf was named the 2022 National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary Schools Principals. In February 2021, the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals selected Houf as the 2021-2022 Jim L. King Missouri Middle School Principal of the Year.
“Beth Houf has a proven track record of outstanding leadership and is a champion principal. We could not be more excited for her to take over the helm at Capital City High School,” JCSD Superintendent Bryan McGraw said. “I am confident that she will not only continue to build upon the culture and student success established at CCHS, but also lead it to new heights.”
Houf has worked at Fulton since 2015. She said she is thrilled to join the JCSD team and lead CCHS.
“My mantra is: culture comes first, next, always," she said. "As a building leader I have always been passionate about fostering a sense of community at my schools, and I am very much looking forward to joining the team at Capital City High School.”
Houf is no stranger to Jefferson City. She started her education career in 2005 as a fifth grade teacher at Belair Elementary and University of Missouri fellow, a news release said. She worked as an eMINTS teacher at Southwest Elementary School during the 2001-02 school year before teaching the same at Bartley Elementary in Fulton from 2002 to 2007.
As an MU graduate, Houf holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction and an education specialist degree, according to a news release. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in education at MU.